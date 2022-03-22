Chris Hemsworth Brings New Footage From Extraction 2 With Action-Packed Video

James 28 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 17 Views

In 2020 with the pandemic in tow, Netflix premiered Extraction. action movie with Chris Hemsworth directed by Sam Hargrave was a resounding success, to the point that in less than a month it had already achieved a huge number of views worldwide. Considering this and your Open endit was a matter of time for the sequel. extraction 2 filming began at the end of 2021 and now a new update from the hand of his main star.

extraction 2 besides Chris and Sam, he also has back to Joe Russo behind the script. Although there are no details of the film’s plot, thanks to Thor, we know that it will be “bigger and rougher”.

Topics

Source link

About James

Check Also

The best looks from the Critics Choice Awards

Dozens of famous and beloved faces of the American seventh art walked the red carpet …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved