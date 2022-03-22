Chris Hemsworth Brings New Footage From Extraction 2 With Action-Packed Video

In 2020 with the pandemic in tow, Netflix premiered Extraction. action movie with Chris Hemsworth directed by Sam Hargrave was a resounding success, to the point that in less than a month it had already achieved a huge number of views worldwide. Considering this and your Open endit was a matter of time for the sequel. extraction 2 filming began at the end of 2021 and now a new update from the hand of his main star.

extraction 2 besides Chris and Sam, he also has back to Joe Russo behind the script. Although there are no details of the film’s plot, thanks to Thor, we know that it will be “bigger and rougher”.

The first official photo of Tyler in his return to action.

To account for his sayings, Hemsworth shared a video from the set, where he can be seen turned into tyler rake while in a place that appears to be a prison. Behind him a riot breaks out where you can see what is there blows and fire everywhere. Accompanying the video, the Australian actor wrote “Just another day at Extraction”.

Since the filming work has been going on since December of last year, it is likely that they will be finished soon, so It should not be ruled out that Extraction 2 could arrive this year. Although the film does not appear in Netflix’s 2022 premiere video, it is possible that the streaming platform is saving it as a surprise for the end of the year and being able to leave a mark, in the same way that it happened in 2021 with Red Notice from Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds or Don’t Look Up Leonardo Dicaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.

The first delivery It offered a huge amount of action scenes and choreography that left everyone speechless. The public expects that with Extraction 2 up the ante and the story delivers more.

leave us your message with your opinion or comment about some Serie, film or Program. What would you like to read about celebrities, films, series or platforms? Don’t forget to write to us contacto@quever.news!