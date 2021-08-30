Chris Hemsworth celebrated by his Marvel colleagues | Cinema

Yesterdayhe turned 38 and so some colleagues from the Marvel Cinematic Universe have dedicated posts to him on social media.

Here, for example, is a shot from behind the scenes of Thor: Love and Thunder posted by Taika Waititi:

Here are the posts by Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner and the Russo brothers:

Filming of Thor: Love and Thunder began in Australia at the end of January 2021 and ended in June, directed by Taika Waititi. The screenplay is by him and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Waititi will also return to voice the warrior Korg. In the cast Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Tessa Thompson (who at the end of Avengers: Endgame reigns over Asgard), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster, specifically in the new incarnation of … the mighty Thor), Christian Bale (Gorr, the slaughterer of gods), Jaimie Alexander (Lady Sif) and the Guardians of the Galaxy. There should be room for Matt Damon too.

The film was also shot using the Stagecraft technology inaugurated with The Mandalorian. The film was announced in 2019 at San Diego Comic-Con at the Marvel Studios panel in Room H, along with all of Phase 4, and is the next film in the franchise directed again by Taika Waititi.

The release of Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled for May 6, 2022.

Thor movies and all other Marvel Cinematic Universe films (with the exception of the two Spider-Man with Tom Holland and The Incredible Hulk) are available on Disney +, as are TV series produced by Marvel Studios.