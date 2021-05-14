Chris Hemsworth celebrates 10 years of “Thor” with a nostalgic photo

“This year is Thor’s 10th anniversary, when two unknown boys received the keys to the kingdom. It has been a great journey and we clearly haven’t aged a day,” Chris Hemsworth wrote in the caption. In the photo he and Tom Hiddleston are portrayed before filming the Marvel project, while studying the script.

In the second photo posted, the actor put an excerpt from an article from the web magazine Vulture of the time, in which there is an evident skepticism in the fact that Marvel had bet by hiring two complete strangers for “Thor”. In the article published then it was even said: “Let’s hope they follow the path taken by JJ Abrams (in” Star Trek “ed) and use the money saved in casting to invest it in special effects”. In the period preceding the announcement of the study, it was assumed the involvement of well-known actors at the time, such as Shia LaBeouf and Josh Hartnett.

Ten years later, however, the two actors are on the crest of the wave and still firmly in the Marvel family. As protagonists, among other things. Hemsworth will reprise the role of the son of Odin for the fourth film in the saga, “Thor: Love and Thunder”, which will hit American screens on May 6, 2022. While Tom Hiddleston prepares to debut in a TV series entirely dedicated to Loki.