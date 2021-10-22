Chris Hemsworth Celebrates Tyler Rake’s Stunt Triumphs at Taurus World Stunt Awards | Cinema

One of the protagonists of the new edition of, an award honoring the performances of stuntmen (and stunts) at work in various Hollywood productions, was Tyler Rake, the film with Chris Hemsworth produced for Netflix by the Russo brothers and directed by Sam Hargrave.

The film triumphed in the categories “Best Fight”, “Hardest Hit” And “Best Sunt Coordinator and / or 2nd Unit Director”. Precisely for this reason, Chris Hemsworth has decided to celebrate the thing by posting on Instagram an old video from the set of the film to thank and testify once again the incredible work of professionals who make the so-called “Movie magic” of Hollywood, but which still do not receive adequate recognition in the well-known ceremonies during which the film industry usually celebrates itself.

Here is the post:

The filming of the sequel, recently confirmed official send by Netflix during the TUDUM event (HERE IS THE TEASER D’ANNUNCIO) should start very soon.

Initially known as Dhaka and then became Extraction, at least in the United States, the film was written by Joe Russo and saw the directorial debut of Sam Hargrave, coordinator of stunt of movies like Atomic Blonde, Avengers: Infinity War And Thor: Ragnarok.

The film follows the story of a brave mercenary who embarks on the most dangerous mission of his career to free the kidnapped son of a criminal boss in Dhaka, a city of Bangladesh.

In the cast, in addition to Chris Hemsworth it’s at David Harbor, we find Golshifteh Farahani, Derek Luke, Randeep Hooda, Chris Jai Alex, Pankaj Tripathi, Marc Donato, Rayna Campbell and Rudhraksh Jaiswal.

This is the official synopsis:

Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth), a black market mercenary, faces the most dangerous mission of his life when he is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime boss.

