Chris Hemsworth comments on the first video from the set of Tyler Rake 2 • Universal Movies

Filming of Tyler Rake 2 have been leaving for a few days, e Chris Hemsworth he wanted to reassure fans with a video message in which he announces “to be alive“.

Yes, the particular ending of Tyler Rake (in original Extraction) left little to the imagination, but as we know Hollywood is a dream machine. Taking advantage of the great following on social media, the actor Chris Hemsworth commented on the first video from the set, referring among other things to the cold present on the snowy set chosen for the sequel. Find the video at the bottom of the page.

TYLER RAKE 2

Filming of Tyler Rake 2 they left Australia, with still i Russo brothers (Joe and Anthony) engaged in the production booth. Chris Hemsworth will obviously be the main interpreter, with Sam Hargrave in the control room. This is the first synopsis of the sequel below:

“In 2020 the world met a new hero: Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth), a fearless black market mercenary on the most dangerous mission of his career. But what seems to be lost forever … can still be recovered. This heart-pounding action-packed franchise is directed by Sam Hargrave and produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the visionary directors of Avengers: Endgame. “