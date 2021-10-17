Chris Hemsworth confirms that shooting on Thor 4 will begin in January

Production of the fourth MCU film dedicated to Thor should have already begun, but we know how much the current situation has affected the possibilities of filming. It’s the same Chris Hemsworth, in fact, to confirm that the work on Thor: Love and Thunder hasn’t started yet, and all filming has been postponed to January 2021.

Chris Hemsworth said he’s filming Thor: Love and Thunder in January and that he’s very excited to do something different. He also said that Taika Waititi is currently writing the script! pic.twitter.com/OvKIu9Spga – Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) October 18, 2020

The news is not surprising given that it is certainly not the only film that has been postponed this year, and not even the only one from Marvel. But if nothing else, we now have confirmation thanks to an interview in which Chris Hemsworth, the actor who plays the thunder god, has declared that he is looking forward to returning to work with Taika Waititi in January. , Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman.

A refurbished Thor

The next Thor movie is highly anticipated, but everyone seems to want to keep their mouths shut on the details related to the movie. Taika Waititi is thrilled to be able to work with him to create something different from previous films, none of which have been particularly groundbreaking.

We have no confirmation yet, but we assume that the god of thunder will get back in shape in the new film compared to his “pot-bellied” version that we got to appreciate in Avengers: Endgame, due to the depression that led him to indulge in unbridled consumption of pizza and alcohol and to pass his time playing videogames.

The little information we have actually came from an interview with Natalie Portman, who said she was still extremely excited to get back to work on the film. The actress who plays the role of Jane Foster, after having said that she is training a lot on a physical level to enter the part, has in fact let it slip that the film will be based on the graphic nine The Mighty Thor, in which the character of the Thor’s beloved manages to lift Mjolnir and takes the place of the thunder god, also being restored from her breast cancer condition for which she was being treated.

Taika Waititi ignored when asked to confirm this information, but no matter how much difference there may be from the comic, we can only expect to see an interesting title that brings a bit of news to the MCU.

Read also:

Chris Hemsworth: from Thor to the most bizarre events of the actor

Thor: Ragnarok has a Legend of Zelda easter egg that no one had noticed

Morfydd Clark compares the Lotr series to the MCU

Marvel fans are clamoring for trailers of upcoming MCU releases (VIDEO)