Chris Hemsworth continues the hard training for Tyler Rake 2, here is the new photo | Cinema

after finishing his filming commitments on Thor: Love and Thunder in late summer, he then threw himself headlong into the making ofthe Sam Hargrave film produced by the Russo brothers for Netflix.

Shooting for the film kicked off at the end of November after nearly three months in which the Marvel Cinemataic Universe stara had to undergo heavy training sessions. It was Chris Hemsworth himself who explained, at the beginning of September, that compared to what he did in the gym for the Marvel Studios film directed by Taika Waititi, that is a weightlifting workout to increase muscle mass, for Tyler Rake it was. it had to focus more on agility, strength and speed.

And, as witnessed by the actor on Instagram, the training continues even now that the set of Tyler Rake 2 has been operational for almost two months. Below you can admire the shot released by Chris Hemsworth via social media.

Tyler Rake it is Sam Hargrave’s first time behind the camera. Hargrave has worked as stunt coordinator on many Marvel Studios and other projects, including all of the Russo brothers’ films, the two Captain America and the two Avengers. The plot details of this film are not yet known.

