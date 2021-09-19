Chris Hemsworth dances with his wife Elsa Pataky at the White Party: here’s the video

Over the weekend Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky threw a very glamorous White Party at their Byron Bay mansion, with a list of strictly white-clad guests crammed with stars. For the occasion, Hemsworth and Pataky performed in a very funny ballet published on social media by the actress.

Among the stars present at the party also Matt Damon. Pataky shared the video in which she dances with her husband by the pool over the course of the luxurious evening, laughing at the actor’s funny moves.

“With those dance steps how could I say no!” Pataky writes in the post.

Elsa Pataky showed up at the party in an elegant suit, pants and heels, with silver jewelry and overall a very sophisticated look. Hemsworth wore a pair of Elvis-style flared trousers and a pair of aviator glasses with mirrored lenses.

Matt Damon is in Australia to shoot Thor alongside Hemsworth and was noticed hunched over in the group of guests with a white sweatshirt and pants.

Chris Hemsworth returned to Australia because Hollywood was suffocating him, as he himself declared at the time of his move to the country from which he had left to start his career in show business.

Chris Hemsworth stated that even today in Hollywood they do not take him seriously as an actor, mainly due to his aesthetic appearance and the care of his body.