Chris Hemsworth delights fans with a nice surprise [VIDEO]

Posted on
Chris Hemsworth and the importance of the workout

Chris Hemsworth since, back in 2011, he held the role of Thor for the first time inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his life has changed in an incredible way. His career took off and so, in parallel, his popularity, especially on social networks. His public image, that of an attractive, likeable and smiling actor, works wonderfully, entertains the right and puts in a good mood anyone who follows his exploits directly on his personal profiles. That’s why a recent video published by the star went viral, not only because it was made by the well-known performer, but because it is ironic and shrewd at the same time.

Chris Hemsworth, to advertise his App dedicated entirely to the home workout, that is Centr, has decided to promote it in a very bizarre but extremely effective way. In a video, which you can retrieve on his profile Instagram (also shared by Heroic Hollywood), the wiry Australian artist goes wild, with an irresistible vulgarity, replacing, with his face, some possible users of the application. And although the result is alienating, it succeeds perfectly in its intent: to draw attention to the actor’s product who, with a textbook care, warns the user of the presence of swear words inside the clip.

What to say? A brilliant move that is unbelievable and that will probably make people discuss for a long time. At present, Chris Hemsworth is engaged in the Australian territory in the filming of Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth cinecomic, directed by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit), which sees the powerful Norse divinity of the universe as its protagonist Marvel Studios. Recently, the interpreter appeared in Tyler Rake (2020), where he also held the role of producer; in a cameo for Jay and Silent Bob – Back to Hollywood (2019) and Men in Black: International (2019).

Read also – Thor: Love and Thunder, back injury for Chris Hemsworth


