Chris Hemsworth didn’t know about that ending

That actors and even directors are unaware of some aspects of the Marvel movies in which they participate is not a surprise. The study prefers to keep certain details hidden to prevent them from being leaked. But it is surprising that neither Chris Hemsworth nor Taika Waititi knew of the final message of Thor: Love and Thunderespecially because of its implications.

Many speculated that the fourth solo film of the god of thunder would work as a kind of farewell, and that it would work as a bridge to other characters that replace him within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But none of that happened. Thor: Love and Thunder it is one more adventure of the character, and his reunion with Jane Foster, who has her own story arc, but will definitely not be his replacement.

It seems that Marvel Studios is not ready to let go of Thor, who is one of the original six Avengers. We all believed that after the departure of Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans, it was a matter of time before Chris Hemsworth also left the role of him. But after the end of Thor: Love and Thunderthe credits and the post-credit scenes, you can read the message “Thor will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe”, a confirmation that we will have the superhero for a while.

It turns out that neither Chris Hemsworth nor Taika Waititi knew of this confirmation. Until before the premiere, they, like the rest of the world, were not sure what the character’s future would be. He has explained it in an interview with Insider.

“What do you think? It was a surprise for me too. No kidding. I saw it in the cinema and my reaction was: really? Even Chris had a similar reaction. But of course, of course he’s coming back. He’s the best character. It’s true that I’m not objective, but it’s the most fun to watch.”

Thor’s little uncertain future after Love and Thunder

The reality is that the entire plot arc of Thor: Love and Thunder leaves a series of unfinished stories that can be deepened in other films focused on the superhero. The first post-credits scene is the beginning of a future conflict between the superhero and Hercules, as it happened in the comics. The second shows that there is life after death and that we will see more of Jane Foster in the future. So it’s a little weird that Waititi or Hemsworth didn’t know that there’s still more to the character.

But, although Chris Hemsworth will continue in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that does not guarantee the continuity of Taika Waititi, since the studio likes to rotate directors and thus offer different points of view and styles in their productions. The mixed reviews it’s getting Thor: Love and Thunder nor do they help the future of the filmmaker.



