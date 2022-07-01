Chris Hemsworth got a late start in acting compared to ‘Thor’ co-star Natalie Portman

ads

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman are experienced actors. His latest project, Thor: love and thunder, will surely break box office records, as Marvel movies often do. the Thor The franchise wasn’t exactly a big break for Hemsworth or Portman. They were both skilled actors before joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But one has significantly more experience than the other. Portman started acting about eight years before Hemsworth.

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman star in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in 2010 | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The fourth installment of Thor The franchise will see the characters of Portman and Hemsworth reunite. Although Portman was very prominent in the first Thor, her character, Jane Foster, was absent from the previous installment. Thor: Ragnarök it didn’t give fans the romance they wanted between Thor and Jane.

The new Thor promises to have a heavy romance. After all, the word “love” is in the title.

As always, fans can expect top-notch performances from Portman and Hemsworth, both of whom are seasoned actors. Natalie Portman actually started acting when she was a child, while her co-star didn’t start her film career until she was 19 years old. That means she’s been acting around eight years longer than Hemsworth.

Natalie Portman started acting 8 years before Chris Hemsworth

Hemsworth is around two years younger than Portman. She was born in 1981, while the Australian superstar came into the world in the summer of 1983.

Portman began her acting career at the tender age of 12. According to IMDb, her first film performance was in 1994. She played Matilda in Leon: The Professional. It wasn’t a one-time thing either. Portman kept going despite his young age. When he got the first big franchise from him, he had already made a name for himself. Portman played Padmé in the Star Wars prequels when I was only 18.

Hemsworth waited to start his acting career. He didn’t jump into the game when he was a kid like his Thor co-star did. Interestingly, while Portman starred in the Star Wars franchise, Hemsworth’s first concert on the big screen was at a star trek movie.

According to IMDb, he played George Kirk in 2009, when he was around 26 years old. However, Hemsworth had several television roles before that. His first acting job appears to have been a role on the show. Geneva Jones, where he played King Arthur in 2002.

Who has the highest net worth, Natalie Portman or Chris Hemsworth?

Natalie Portman has spent more time in show business, but Chris Hemsworth’s net worth dwarfs hers. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her fortune amounts to a whopping 130 million dollars. Portman is worth around $90 million.

It’s unclear exactly why Hemsworth bested Portman despite entering the game eight years later. However, Hemsworth has starred in more blockbusters and his salary reflects that. Or it could be a sign of a gender pay gap in Hollywood.

Data suggests that women in Hollywood earn around 30 cents for every dollar men earn. It’s something actress Jennifer Lawrence has openly spoken about. After all, Portman is as much a star of the franchise as Hemsworth and has won more prestigious awards. She got an Oscar in 2011 for her role in Black Swan.

However, as fellow Marvel star Samuel L. Jackson has said, the Oscars don’t put “butts in seats.”

