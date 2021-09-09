Chris Hemsworth had a cameo in the last installment of the show

In episode five of Loki, the penultimate before the grand finale coming this Wednesday, there was a very interesting cameo by Chris Hemsworth. The MCU’s Thor appeared in a fleeting moment but one that comic fans loved right away.

SPOILER ALERT: do not continue any further if you have not seen the fifth episode of Loki

That secret cameo from Chris Hemsworth in Loki

Loki’s director Kate Herron confirmed the presence of one variant of Thor played by Chris Hemsworth. Fans with a watchful eye for easter eggs may have already figured out who we’re talking about. When Loki and his variants take refuge in an underground bunker to escape Alioth’s wrath, the camera frames the piece of land under which they are hiding. A perfect place for Easter, so much so that even a version of Thor’s hammer ends up there. But many have noticed that in a transparent vase a frog tries to free itself. But not just any frog: Throg, the amphibious version of the God of Thunder.

A quote from Thor # 365, the comic in which Loki transforms his brother into a frog, only to discover that the Mighty Thor remains powerful in any form. Nicknamed Throg by fans, he is so loved that he deserves a dedicated series like Pet Avengers.

In the MCU, his appearance lasts only a second. But Marvel still wanted to do things right. Herron explained to the ForAllNerds podcast that they have used Chris Hemsworth’s voice for this scene. Speaking of all the easter eggs in the episode, Herron said: “And Throg, of course. Being able to insert it. And we recorded Chris Hemsworth, by the way. And like a new recording. Not recycled “. You can see on Instagram the clip of the interview in which he talks about it.

According to what the creators of the series explain, Throg should have appear in the first episode but his scene was cut. The screenwriter Eric Martin in fact he commented: “Comic book fans will notice the Thunder Frog in the jar. They actually shot a scene in the Time Theater for the first episode where Loki was punched by Throg but we had to cut it to speed up the scene. “ Better late than never: the important thing is to know that Thor Rana is canon in the MCU, complete with the voice of Chris Hemsworth.

Loki's grand finale will be this Wednesday on Disney +.