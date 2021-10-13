Chris Hemsworth has a theory as to why he’s not considered a “serious actor”

Chris Hemsworth thinks Hollywood doesn’t consider it a “serious actor“and has a theory as to why this label was stuck on him.

In a new interview with The Telegraph, the 37-year-old actor explained that he must constantly maintain his physique to perform Thor in Marvel movies, but how this is only seen as “vanity“:

“There is an aesthetic that the role requires“Chris told the tabloid.”Bodybuilding is seen as vanity, while if I was gaining an unhealthy weight or getting unhealthy skinny for a role, I would likely be called a serious actor.“.

But he does not deny the role of Thor, on the contrary he is very proud of it:

“The 10 year long training is a full time job. That and then a 12-hour shooting day: it’s a real struggle “, he added. “It’s also incredibly rewarding – you have to watch it like a professional athlete.“

Great news from the world of cinecomics, the Daily Mail has published i first shots stolen from the set of Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth film dedicated to the God of Thunder by Marvel Studios. Filming began in late January in Sidney in Australia.

What do we know about Thor, Love and Thunder?

Chris Hemsworth will reprise the role of Thor, with Tessa Thompson in the role of Valkyrie, but the protagonist looks like she will be Natalie Portman in the role of Jane Foster, who will be the new incarnation of… the mighty Thor.

Christian Bale will be Gorr, the butcher of gods, Jaimie Alexander in the role of Lady Sif and, as we said, all the Guardians of the Galaxy. There should also be room for Matt Damon.

There direction is always of that adorable visionary of Taika Waititi, who will also return to dub the warrior Korg.

There film script is co-written by the director and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. After reading it, Hemsworth stated that it is “really crazy“.

