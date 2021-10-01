Chris Hemsworth has a watch worthy of a superhero

Chris Hemsworth is currently working on the set of the 29th Marvel Cinematic Universe movie entitled Thor: Love And Thunder, whose release is scheduled for May 2022 and in which he plays the homonymous God of Thunder, son of Odin. Despite the commitment of these days, between one shoot and another, he managed to find the time to organize an 80s-themed birthday party in honor of his assistant, Aaron Grist.

On Instagram, the 37-year-old Australian actor had a spike in views by sharing a photograph in which he appears dressed in a sleeveless, fitted white T-shirt that highlights his muscles, Adidas Trefoil-branded sweatpants, high-top, worn sneakers, eyewear. aviator sunglasses with gold frame. For the occasion, Hemsworth has decided to wear a watch on his wrist Audemars Piguet Royal Oak 41mm in 18k rose gold and blue, which probably would have fully satisfied the tastes of his movie character.

The Royal Oak by Audemars Piguet is a model produced in 1972, and was born from an idea of Gérald Genta, a very influential designer who during his lifetime worked with other high-end watch manufacturers such as IWC, Omega and Patek Philippe. Regarded as one of the world’s first luxury sports watches, and certainly the first in stainless steel to be marketed as a fine piece, the Royal Oak boasted an enthusiast of the caliber of the Shah of Iran as its first ever customer. The watch, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year, consists of an octagonal bezel inspired by a porthole and eight hexagonal screws around a dial featuring a Piguet tapisserie motif with a double folding clasp bracelet.

Hemsworth he probably chose this accessory to celebrate his friend because it is a well-known piece of watchmaking in the late 70s and early 80s. The opulent wristwatch was, in fact, the highlight of French actor Alain Delon, who wore one in the 1976 film The Gangster’s Son and in 1988’s Ne Reveillez Pas Un Flix Qui Dort, as well as the deceased Karl Lagerfeld who had a completely black version. Today, the Royal Oak is a specimen of luxury preferred by many personalities belonging to the upper echelons of celebrity, starting with Jay-Z who designed a limited edition in 2005, continuing with LeBron James, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott, Justin Bieber and, of course, the aforementioned Hemsworth. Admire Thor’s watch of which we report the image below, in case you feel up to braving the strength of his hammer to buy one of your own …

£ 58,000. audemarspiguet.com

Article taken from GQ UK

