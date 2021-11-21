News

Chris Hemsworth, have you ever seen Thor without muscles? Here is the footage that shocked the fans [VIDEO]

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read

Chris Hemsworth, the interpreter of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he has always been famous for his muscles and sculptural physique, having given face and body to the God of Thunder in the films of the House of Ideas.

Some time ago, however, a video appeared online, which left his fans decidedly “disturbed”, in which the Australian actor appeared without his iconic muscles. Indeed, on closer inspection without his whole body.

The commercial was made for Centr, a workout and wellness app run by the movie star herself and her team. The application, created by one of the most loved Avengers ever by viewers from all over the world, allows you to plan meals and get personalized workouts, with some video exercises performed by Hemsworth himself.

The video, somewhat original and disturbing in its way, showed the interpreter with his face on other people’s bodies, including some women. In the promo, Hemsworth insulted himself by defining himself a bitch who knows nothing about training, wellness or meditation. His team instead.

If you lost it, you can retrieve it below!

HERE THE VIDEO OF CHRIS HEMSWORTH WITHOUT MUSCLES

The new on the God of Thunder Thor: Love and Thunder, remember, it boasts a cast that, in addition of course to the protagonist Chris Hemsworth, also includes Natalie Portman as Jane Foster; Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie; Chris Pratt in those of Star-Lord; Christian Bale as villain Gorr; Jaimie Alexander in the guise of Lady Sif; Sean Gunn like Kraglin; Dave Bautista, who will be Drax again; Pom Klementieff in the guise of Mantis e Karen Gillan as Nebula. In addition we will also see the quartet formed by Melissa McCarthy, Sam Neill, Matt Damon And Luke Hemsworth in the fictional roles of Hela, Odin, Loki and Thor in the play of the death of the King of Asgard.

Source: Instagram

Photo: Marvel Studios

Read also: Thor: Love and Thunder, here is the new official logo of the Marvel film with Chris Hemsworth [FOTO]

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED


Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee2 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Jennifer Aniston praises Jennifer Lopez: “She is the Queen of the Red Carpet”

August 4, 2021

Remember the star of Charmed? Disgraced | arrested

October 21, 2021

Catawiki, between luxury fashion and art the trends that will guide purchases in 2022 in Italy

2 weeks ago

Fast & Furious 6: the feud between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson and the mystery of the CGI scene

October 17, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button