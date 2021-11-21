Chris Hemsworth, have you ever seen Thor without muscles? Here is the footage that shocked the fans [VIDEO]

Chris Hemsworth, the interpreter of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he has always been famous for his muscles and sculptural physique, having given face and body to the God of Thunder in the films of the House of Ideas.

Some time ago, however, a video appeared online, which left his fans decidedly “disturbed”, in which the Australian actor appeared without his iconic muscles. Indeed, on closer inspection without his whole body.

The commercial was made for Centr, a workout and wellness app run by the movie star herself and her team. The application, created by one of the most loved Avengers ever by viewers from all over the world, allows you to plan meals and get personalized workouts, with some video exercises performed by Hemsworth himself.

The video, somewhat original and disturbing in its way, showed the interpreter with his face on other people’s bodies, including some women. In the promo, Hemsworth insulted himself by defining himself “a bitch who knows nothing about training, wellness or meditation. His team instead…“.

The new on the God of Thunder Thor: Love and Thunder, remember, it boasts a cast that, in addition of course to the protagonist Chris Hemsworth, also includes Natalie Portman as Jane Foster; Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie; Chris Pratt in those of Star-Lord; Christian Bale as villain Gorr; Jaimie Alexander in the guise of Lady Sif; Sean Gunn like Kraglin; Dave Bautista, who will be Drax again; Pom Klementieff in the guise of Mantis e Karen Gillan as Nebula. In addition we will also see the quartet formed by Melissa McCarthy, Sam Neill, Matt Damon And Luke Hemsworth in the fictional roles of Hela, Odin, Loki and Thor in the play of the death of the King of Asgard.

