Chris Hemsworth Hints He Could End Up As Thor In Marvel Cinematic Universe: ‘Enthusiasm Might Be Dimming’

Chris Hemsworth was one of the six original Avengers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And he has been a leading figure in Marvel cinema for over a decade. His fourth solo Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder, is due out later this year. And fans have been hoping to see the Australian actor in the role for some time. However, in a recent interview, the actor has hinted that his time as the God of Thunder in the MCU could be over. Also read: Thor: Love and Thunder Promo Art Gives First Look at Female Thor

Chris made his first appearance as the character in Thor (2011), followed by two solo sequels, as well as appearances in various Avengers movies over the years. He is the only one of the ‘big three’ from the Marvel movies still left in the MCU. The other two, Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark and Chris Evans’ Captain America, are gone.

Speaking to Australian television show The Today Show, the host told Chris that Tom Holland had signed on for more Spider-Man movies and asked if he would be signing on for more Thor movies. Chris laughed and replied, “How many Spider-Mans has he done? He is a little behind me. I think he’s done three, I’ve done six or seven Thors, so maybe. As long as they have me, I’ll show up, but I feel like it might be waning, that kind of enthusiasm.”

The good news for fans is that Chris will be making at least one more Thor movie, the one he’s already finished. Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititi and also stars Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, and features Christian Bale in the MCU. With Natalie playing a female version of Thor in the film, there had already been speculation that Chris could be passing the baton to her. Footage from the set has shown an amateur-looking Natalie filming for the movie.

The film, which opens on July 8, is part of the MCU’s Phase 4 and adapts elements of the Marvel Comics series where Natalie’s character, Jane Foster, assumes the mantle and powers of Thor.