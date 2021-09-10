Chris Hemsworth: his father as a young man is practically his clone (PHOTO)

explains that he is also the father of Liam Hemsworth as well as Chris, Marvel star Chris Hemsworth paid tribute to his father by posting a photo of him for Father’s Day: Craig Hemsworth as a young man is the spitting copy of the God of Thunder.

We have Craig Hemsworth to thank for the divine genes he passed on to his three children: the mystery has been revealed, the Hemsworth brothers (Luke Hemsworth, 40, Chris Hemsworth, 38, and Liam Hemsworth, 31) inherited their good looks from the father. A photo Craig as a young man posted on Chris’s profile even caught the attention of Dwayne Johnson who joked: “The apple does not fall far from the tree“.

Chris shared a series of photos on Instagram this Sunday for Father’s Day, which is celebrated on September 3 in Australia. The first photo shows Chris and Craig’s identical smiles while the second is an old photo of the family but it is the third image, however, that reveals how much Chris looks like his old man.

Young bearded Craig is practically the clone of his second son. “Happy Father’s Day, champion you are nothing else! “wrote the Thor star in the caption of the post posted on Instagram.”Thanks for always being there. I love you dad“.

Fans of Chris Hemsworth, later this year, will be able to see the actor in the new science fiction film produced by Netflix: Escape from Spiderhead, in which he stars opposite Miles Teller and Jurnee Smollett. In addition, Chris will also reprise the role of Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder, which is scheduled for release on May 6, 2022.