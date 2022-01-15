News

Chris Hemsworth: His first encounter with the other Avengers made them all jealous

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
0 39 1 minute read

Over the years of his successful career, we have come to appreciate Chris Hemsworth also for her affable personality and for her sympathy, as well as for her talent and beauty. Well, his first meeting with fellow Avengers, however, was not easy, precisely because apparently he is so beautiful as to arouse envy.

Word of Jeremy Renner who told them about their first meeting during the costume rehearsal for The Avengers:

“If you’ve ever played a sport, you know, it was like joining a new team. I knew Robert Downey Jr., I knew Scarlett Johansson, I just didn’t know Chris Hemsworth. It’s great, but we didn’t know it, right? On the first day, we were all waiting with our costumes. It looked like it was Halloween. We were excited but at the same time we felt ridiculous. I felt like we all knew each other somehow, except this guy, Hemsworth, because he was from Australia. And he was the tallest, the most handsome … Downey said, ‘We have to break his knee. We have to take him out. This guy is too handsome. He’s too tall, he’s too handsome, fuck this guy. ‘”

Things turned out differently, as everyone discovered how delicious it was Chris Hemsworth!

