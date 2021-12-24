Chris Hemsworth: His Thor is in the sights of a very special Hawkeye

Chris Hemsworth is known to the general public for his role as Thor the God of Thunder as well as one of the Avengers. Hemsworth will reprise the role in the fourth film dedicated to his character: Thor – Love and Thunder. While waiting to see him again on the screen, Chris Hemsworth found himself in the crosshairs of a very special Hawkeye. Let’s find out what happened!

Thor vs Hawkeye

A few days ago the actor posted a video on Instagram in which he enjoys playing with one of his three children. The video immediately intrigued but also worried fans because the interpreter of the God of thunder found himself making the target. In fact, the actor has a bottle of water over his head that his son tries to hit with a bow and arrow. Fortunately it was just a game and the arrow is rubber, which the actor was quick to clarify right away.

The child’s aim is perfect and the bottle falls to the ground: target hit. The actor does not hide, however, that before reaching the result he took as many as 63 arrow shots and urges everyone not to repeat the experiment at home. For an afternoon Thor’s interpreter has come under fire from a new Hawkeye. And Jeremy Renner, the interpreter of the other Avenger, commented on the post, expressing his appreciation for the child’s skills as an archer. Who knows if he too will become a superhero with his dad.