Chris Hemsworth, how much does the Thor and Avengers star earn? Here is his cachet

In their recent history, Marvel films have earned big bucks, as have their protagonists. At the top of the list according to many is Robert Downey Jr., but even his colleagues are not joking. Between Thor and the Avengers, Chris Hemsworth is one of the highest paid Avengers. Here is the actor’s cachet.

The net worth of the 38-year-old actor is now 130 million dollars, an exorbitant figure. From what we know its base earnings per month is about 1 million, to which obviously the figures of the various roles he plays are added. So there is certainly a variation based on the quantity and types of jobs that come to him.

From what we know, for example, in Avengers: Endgame, the actor got a good 15 million dollars, a number certainly lower than that of other colleagues, but it is also true that his role in the film was not as central as in other. Just in 2019, thanks to the various characters he played that year, it achieved a profit of 76.4 million dollars.

This year the actor will return to play the role of Thor in the film dedicated to him. While additional filming of Love and Thunder is underway, let’s find out together how much Hemsworth got for this film: 20 million dollars. Which are many, that’s for sure, but compared to what he earned for Endgame, where the role was less, they make a different impression.

One thing is certain: Chris Hemsworth’s cachet is certainly not modest.