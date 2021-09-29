Chris Hemsworth: “If I got thin for a role I would be called a serious actor”

Chris Hemsworth recently explained that he thinks bodybuilding is seen as ‘vanity’ and that if he decides to lose weight for a role he would probably be considered a serious actor.

Chris Hemsworth recently stated that he has never been called a serious actor and that bodybuilding is seen as a ‘vanity’ nowadays, speaking of the grueling training routine he had to go through to play the role of Thor in the blockbuster Marvel movies.

The Australian actor explained that, according to him, if one day he decides to lose weight for a role or to put on a lot of pounds, as famous Hollywood actors who are called ‘quick-change’ do, he would probably be considered a serious actor.

Chris, who has played Thor in the blockbuster Marvel movies since 2011 and is currently filming Thor: Love and Thunder, compared his training and efforts to gain his current fitness to that of a “professional athlete”.

“There is an aesthetic that the role requires but bodybuilding, sadly, is now seen as vanity. This, in any case, is probably the chapter of Thor where I will be in better shape than ever. Thanks to the free time given to me by the lockdown I exercised a lot and learned to manipulate my body with the right amount of powerlifting and bodybuilding exercises. “Concluded Chris Hemsworth.