Chris Hemsworth in the new Hugo Boss campaign is ILLEGAL

Chris Hemsworth is one of the most beautiful men in the world and the images published in the past few hours on his Instagram profile are proof of this. Proud look, perfect face, penetrating eyes and a body that oozes testosterone from all pores (after all, if not, they would not have called him to play the role of Thor), the 37-year-old actor star of the series Avengers it has a breathtaking charm that shines through in the shots that portray it in the new campaign for Hugo Boss, where it appears in dazzling form and more bewitching than ever. But how is it possible that the passage of time has no effect on him? Mystery. Chris is always handsome, both with the super easy white t-shirt as well as with the elegant jacket or the old style trench coat of a “gentleman for good”; being able to resist him is practically impossible and for this reason the famous German fashion brand Hugo Boss enlisted him last month as his first “global ambassador”, entrusting him not only with the task of keeping the Hugo Boss brand high in the world, but also with customs clearance among the youngest, making it a little more casual, fresh and informing.

With over 46 million followers on Instagram, a National Geographic documentary titled Shark Beach which will be released in the coming months and the film Thor: Love & Thunder currently in the works, 2021 seems to have started really well for Liam Hemsworth’s brother (although in the last few hours, from Australia, rumors of a possible crisis between Chris and his wife Elsa Pataky – to which he has been linked for more than 10 years – due to a particular feeling between the actor and his colleague Pom Klementieff, with which he is shooting Thor 4. After years and years of hard work, Chris Hemsworth seems to have finally conquered the place he deserves in the Olympus of Hollywood stars, proving that behind those fabulous abs, that sly smile, those crazy eyes and those super cool clothes, he hides an actor endowed with an extraordinary talent whose skill cannot and must not be tarnished by his objectively sparkling beauty. And Hugo Boss could not fail to notice him and choose him as his testimonial.

