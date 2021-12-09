Chris Hemsworth in the snow in the first official photo of Tyler Rake 2 • Universal Movies

The start of filming for Tyler Rake 2 it was officially announced on December 3rd, so it’s time to start taking in the air from the set with the very first official photo.

The image in question, disseminated through the official social channels of Chris Hemsworth, shows the revived Tyler Rake aboard a moving train while the snow falls abundantly. Presumably, the settings chosen by the director Sam Hargrave for Tyler Rake 2 (in the original Extraction 2) should be accompanied mostly by snowy and wooded landscapes, the exact opposite of those appreciated in the first iconic chapter.

TYLER RAKE 2

Filming of Tyler Rake 2 they left Australia, with still i Russo brothers (Joe and Anthony) engaged in the production booth. Chris Hemsworth will obviously be the main interpreter, with Sam Hargrave in the control room. This is the first synopsis of the sequel below:

“In 2020 the world met a new hero: Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth), a fearless black market mercenary on the most dangerous mission of his career. But what seems to be lost forever … can still be recovered. This heart-pounding action-packed franchise is directed by Sam Hargrave and produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the visionary directors of Avengers: Endgame. “