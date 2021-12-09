News

Chris Hemsworth in the snow in the first official photo of Tyler Rake 2 • Universal Movies

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read

The start of filming for Tyler Rake 2 it was officially announced on December 3rd, so it’s time to start taking in the air from the set with the very first official photo.

The image in question, disseminated through the official social channels of Chris Hemsworth, shows the revived Tyler Rake aboard a moving train while the snow falls abundantly. Presumably, the settings chosen by the director Sam Hargrave for Tyler Rake 2 (in the original Extraction 2) should be accompanied mostly by snowy and wooded landscapes, the exact opposite of those appreciated in the first iconic chapter.

TYLER RAKE 2

Filming of Tyler Rake 2 they left Australia, with still i Russo brothers (Joe and Anthony) engaged in the production booth. Chris Hemsworth will obviously be the main interpreter, with Sam Hargrave in the control room. This is the first synopsis of the sequel below:

“In 2020 the world met a new hero: Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth), a fearless black market mercenary on the most dangerous mission of his career. But what seems to be lost forever … can still be recovered. This heart-pounding action-packed franchise is directed by Sam Hargrave and produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the visionary directors of Avengers: Endgame. “


Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Denzel Washington, shocked fans: “They kicked me out”

September 7, 2021

Is the US government already mining Bitcoin?

14 hours ago

Record Accumulation By Whales Catapults Bitcoin To New All-Time Highs From CoinTelegraph

November 9, 2021

Mia Khalifa that you combine! Collects the dog’s feces with the mask and then wears it (VIDEO)

July 15, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button