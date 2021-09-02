Chris Hemsworth-inspired skin in Tyler Rake is coming

The month of August continues to be particularly rich for what concerns the collaborations of Fortnite Chapter 2, who, after having welcomed the Free Guy skin in the store during the night, is also preparing to propose a costume inspired by the protagonist of Tyler Rake.

The film that also has the Russo brothers among the producers (popular thanks to their involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe) will be the subject of the next crossover with the Epic Games battle royale. The dataminers have in fact found a headless polygonal model among the game files that seems to lead back to the protagonist of the film, played by Chris Hemsworth, the Thor of Marvel movies. If you are wondering why there is absolute certainty that the skin in question is linked to the protagonist of the film, this is due to a series of details on the clothing and tattoos, which have been painstakingly reproduced by the developers. Moreover, it is no coincidence that about a year ago Donald Mustard published a tweet in which he suggests the desire to start a collaboration with the film.

Before leaving you to the images of the skin, we remind you that on our pages you can find the guide on how to unlock the Twitch Drops of the Fortnite Season 7 Champions Cup for free.