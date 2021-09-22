Chris Hemsworth is intimidated by Chris Pratt: “It’s impressive”

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently in production in Australia and will see the return of many protagonists of the franchise, including Chris Hemsworth as Thor. The film will also feature some of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula) and Sean Gunn (Kraglin / on the Rocket set) all arrived in Australia in January and it looks like they’ve already finished filming their roles last month. During a recent interview with GQ Australia, Chris Hemsworth talked about working on set with Chris Pratt and revealed why he finds the former Parks and Rec star intimidating. “The boy is incredibly impressive with the spontaneity and humor and the things he comes up with”Hemsworth said of Pratt. “It’s fun, challenging and intimidating.”

Chris Hemsworth and the pressure on set

Chris Hemsworth, also spoke about the pressure on the set: “There is the same, if not even greater pressure to do something like this again”. But: “This is why we are full of exciting energy, but there is also a bit of nervousness that motivates us to want to do more and make sure that all the milestones are met, that the scenes chosen to tell the story are approached in the same way. more adequate “.

The words of Tessa Thompson

“As in the last four, I’d say it’s part of an adventure involving Thor, in the sense that it’s called Thor: Love and Thunder. And I would say that there are some interesting things going on “, he has declared Tessa Thompson at the end of last year. Then add: “We have some new characters; we have potentially some people from other pockets of the MCU ”. It will be interesting to see what “other pockets of the MCU” Thompson is referring to, especially for those who wish to see Valkyrie interact more with Carol Danvers / Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel. Recall that Thor: Love and Thunder will be released in theaters on February 11, 2022.