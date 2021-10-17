Chris Hemsworth is not retiring: he will be Thor forever

Fans of the Marvel superhero universe need certainty. Between the tragic disappearance of Chadwick Boseman and recent statements by Robert Downey jr about the end of Ironman, it’s just bad news. But luckily he is there: Thor. His interpreter, the Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, he wanted to reassure everyone about the fate of the Vighingo god. He is there and will be there forever.

Thor (with Chris Hemsworth), is not retiring

In fact, during an interview, Chris dispelled any doubts. “You are crazy?! I have no intention of retiring. Thor is too young. It is only 1,500 years old. This is definitely not going to be the movie I say goodbye to. Or, at least, I hope so“.

The reference is to Thor: Love and Thunder. The new chapter in the saga of the god with the hammer. The filming of which should begin with the new year (the conditional is of oblivion due to the Covid-19 pandemic). To be in cinemas around the world in February 2022.

The new movie in 2022

When Thor: Love and Thunder was announced during ComicCon 2019, the director Taika Waititi had confirmed the great return of Natalie Portman. The actress, who had played Doctor Jane Foster, Thor’s sweetheart, in the first chapter of the saga, will have a fundamental role. Because, as told in the comics, Jane will wield the famous hammer, becoming the new Thor.

And that will be an even better movie than Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Chris Hemsworth is convinced of this. “After reading the script, I can say that I am very excited. In this production there will certainly be a lot of love and a lot of lightning», Explained the star. “I’m glad, after everything that’s happened in Avengers: Endgame, to still be a part of the Marvel Universe. And that there is a chance to continue Thor’s story. I can’t reveal anything about the plot. But I admit that I enjoyed reading this script a lot more than Ragnarok’s. And that says a lot, since that movie was fantastic“.

Chris Hemsworth punches the screen

Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth continues to live in Australia. And he has no plans to travel to the United States anytime soon. Considering that Thor: Love and Thunder it will be shot near his home. but in recent months the actor has not been idle. He has worked with some associations to carry out projects that protect the Australian ecosystem. Considering that, as he admitted, he still has in his eyes the devastation caused by the drought and fires that hit the country (and his home) last year.

And it is by participating in one of these projects that Chris Hemsworth happened by chance during a live television broadcast of an Australian morning show. Leaving all the conductors speechless, Chris helped the incredulous sent to give the weather forecast for the day. And the video, which you can see above, went viral in a few hours.

