Chris Hemsworth is ready to shoot Tyler Rake 2 | Cinema

Chris Hemsworth is ready to return as Tyler Rake in the sequel to the popular action produced by the Russo brothers for Netflix. The star has published a new photo on Instagram in which we see him intent on training, shot accompanied by a caption specifying that the shooting of the film will start in about six weeks.

Just about ten days ago, Chris Hemsworth wanted to celebrate the victories of Tyler Rake’s stunt team achieved at Taurus World Stunt Awards, an award that honors the performances of the stuntmen (and doubles). Find everything at this link.

A few days ago, al MIA, the audiovisual market which takes place in parallel with the Rome film festival, we had the opportunity to interview Joe Russo, producer of Tyler Rake together with his brother Anthony again. Find our chat with the filmmaker on this page.

The footage of the sequel was recently officially confirmed by Netflix during the TUDUM event (HERE IS THE ANNUNCIO TEASER).

Initially known as Dhaka and then became Extraction, at least in the United States, the film was written by Joe Russo and saw the directorial debut of Sam Hargrave, coordinator of stunt of movies like Atomic Blonde, Avengers: Infinity War And Thor: Ragnarok.

The film follows the story of a brave mercenary who embarks on the most dangerous mission of his career to free the kidnapped son of a criminal boss in Dhaka, a city of Bangladesh.

In the cast, in addition to Chris Hemsworth it’s at David Harbor, we find Golshifteh Farahani, Derek Luke, Randeep Hooda, Chris Jai Alex, Pankaj Tripathi, Marc Donato, Rayna Campbell and Rudhraksh Jaiswal.

This is the official synopsis:

Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth), a black market mercenary, faces the most dangerous mission of his life when he is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime boss.

What do you think? Tell us in the comments!

