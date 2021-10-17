Chris Hemsworth jokes that one of his sons wants to be Superman

Chris Hemsworth has been an important part of the MCU since the release of the first film entirely dedicated to Thor back in 2011. Since then, the Australian actor has taken part in two other films focusing on the God of Thunder and in all four dedicated films. instead to the Avengers.

To date, Thor is the only MCU character to have four solo films to his credit, as Hemsworth is currently on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia, the shooting of which is now nearing its end. The film by Taika Waititi (former director of Thor: Ragnarok) will be part of Phase 4 and will arrive in theaters in 2022. However, the future of Odin’s son in the MCU after the release of Love and Thunder remains a mystery …

The Superman character is, likewise, in a period of transition to the big screen. We recently saw Henry Cavill again as the DC hero in the Snyder Cut from Justice League, but it’s unclear whether the British actor will play Krypton’s son again. Warner Bros. is currently working on a new film focusing on the legendary character, which is expected to see a black actor as the Man of Steel.

But what does Superman have to do with Thor? It is easy to say: the son of Chris Hemsworth is definitely a fan of the iconic hero, as the actor himself revealed in a funny post shared via Instagram. The star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in fact, shared a photo of one of his children wearing just the Superman cloak, and could not help but be ironic that he is “lucky” to have two more children.

“I hold my little man’s hand and ask him the same old question: ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’ ‘Dad, I want to be Superman!’. Luckily I have two other children “, wrote the actor in the caption that accompanied the image and which you can see below:

Thor: Love and Thunder is the official title of the fourth chapter on the adventures of the God of Thunder in the MCU, but to wield Mjolnir this time will be Jane Foster, played again by Natalie Portman, as confirmed on Saturday during the Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con. The theatrical release is set for May 6, 2022.

Taika Waititi will return to directing a Marvel Studios movie later Thor: Ragnarok, as well as Chris Hemsworth And Tessa Thompson will reprise their respective roles as Thor and Valkyrie after their last appearance in Avengers: Endgame. Also in the cast Christian Bale in the role of villain Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods, e Russell Crowe in those of Zeus. The inspiration for the project comes from the comic book “The Mighty Thor”, described by Waititi as “the perfect combination of emotion, love, thunder and exciting stories with the first female Thor in the universe“.