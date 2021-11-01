Chris Hemsworth, maybe a skin in Fortnite?

According to recent rumor, Chris Hemsworth should be the next movie star to appear within Fortnite.

Everything comes from the film Extraction, an action produced by Netflix in which own Chris Hemsworth, known by all for his role as Thor within the MCU, played the role of the mercenary suffering from amnesia Tyler Rake.

It would therefore seem that Epic Games be ready to introduce Chris Hemswort’s character to the world of Fortnite, judging by the leaks that reveal how cosmetics and costumes are ready for Tyler Rake.

The data miner iFireMonkey, normally trusted with regards to battle royale Epic, found some ingame files and discovered an upcoming release skin named Dusty; the file currently includes only the body model, without face. So the character’s identity is shrouded in mystery.

Subsequently, he was a user of Twitter has to point out how the tattoo on one arm of the skin is identical to that of Tyler Rake, as we see it in Extraction.

As spotted by @gameshed_, This “Dusty” skin is Chris Hemsworth’s character from Extraction “Tyler Rake” One of the 100% guaranteed signs of this is the tattoo on the arm! pic.twitter.com/FBxGwQ24Va – iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) August 13, 2021

This is the strongest proof, which leads the leaker to guarantee the identity of the mysterious character with a good margin of safety.

Clearly, like any indiscretion, this too must be taken with pliers until the official announcement of Epic Games, which may not be too late.

The past teaches us that when a skin is identified, its release is imminent.