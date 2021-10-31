Chris Hemsworth met his wife thanks to Thor. Here is the sensational revelation

Chris Hemsworth is famous all over the world thanks to the role of Thor In the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Australian actor is the protagonist of some anecdotes concerning the casting in the franchise, a moment that changed his life forever.

In the book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe it is reported that the audition initially did not go very well and the competition was fierce, with “opponents” of the caliber of Tom Hiddleston, Charlie Hunnam and his brother, Liam Hemsworth.

However the author of the book, Craig Kyle, writes that Chris Hemsworth was ill during the casting phase and the extensive study on the Asgardian accent led him into the arms of Elsa Pataky, his future wife.

“Chris was sick at the time and we didn’t know it. It was destiny. Chris had a vocal coach who helped him with his accent. And he was working with another person [Elsa Pataky] and said, “Oh, I think you guys would get along beautifully. So Thor brought Chris a lot of good things “”.

The second audition, as is well known, was successful. Chris Hemsworth for all the world is now Thor, the God of Thunder, character played in the three MCU films dedicated to him – Thor (2011), Thor: The Dark World (2013) and Thor: Ragnarok (2017) – and in the chapters with the Avengers.

Chris Hemsworth in 2020 starred in Tyler Rake, one of the most popular and viewed movies on Netflix.

Hemsworth will return in the role in Thor: Love and Thunder, alongside Natalie Portman (Jane Foster / Mighty Thor), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Christian Bale (Gorr the God Butcher), Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Jaimie Alexander (Sif), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), Jeff Goldblum (Grandmaster) e Vin Diesel (Groot).

He will return to directing the film Taika Waititi, who also directed the previous chapter, Thor: Ragnarok.

Source: WGTC

Photo: Marvel Studios

