Chris Hemsworth nearly lost the role. And the reason is incredible

The actor and performer of Thor in the MCU, Chris Hemsworth, took the serious risk of not interpreting the God of Thunder in the films of the House of Ideas.

Known at the time for her role as Kim Hyde on the soap opera Home and Away in his native Australia and for his film debut as George Kirk in the reboot of Star Trek in 2009, Hemsworth at his first audition for the Asgardian was even scrapped. Later, however, Hemsworth’s representative, William Ward, convinced the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, to have Hemsworth repeat the audition on tape, and it was thus, in essence, that Marvel found its protagonist for the first film on the cycle, directed by Kenneth Branagh.

Apparently, though, it had been the appearance in the fifth season of the TV dance competition Dancing with the Stars Australia, the format of dancing with the Stars very popular also in Italy, jeopardizing the casting that changed Hemsworth’s life and career, and even making him feel unworthy of wielding the hammer of the mighty Thor.

“Chris Hemsworth almost lost the role of Thor because he was in Dancing with the Stars in Australia”he recalled Derek Hough, fan of superhero movies and champion of Dancing with the Stars, in a new interview with PopCulture.com. “He was in Dancing with the Stars in Australia, and he was dancing the samba and they literally chose him – or they would have chosen him – and I think people called and said, “Have you seen him dance the samba? This can’t be our Thor ““.

During the promotion of Thor: Ragnarok In 2017, Hemsworth told BBC Radio 1 that his appearance in Dancing with the Stars Australia the “Almost lost” the role that would later make him an international superstar.

“Kevin Feige said he almost made me lose my job”, Hemsworth recalled at the time. “We all saw your audition, she told me, we were running it around the office, and everyone was really interested. And then some girls started googling your name and this dance video came out and I thought: oh no, Thor dancing? I don’t know, the fans will eat us alive“.

“It made me more agile on my feet, I guess”Hemsworth added with a good dose of self-mockery. “I needed to stay with the cloak. You might see some of that quality of Dancing with the Stars in Thor “.

Hemsworth will return to play Thor, alongside Natalie Portman in the role of Mighty Thor, in the new film directed by the director of Thor: Ragnarok Taika Waititi, that is Thor: Love and Thunder, which will be released in theaters on May 6, 2022.

