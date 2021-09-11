Chris Hemsworth nearly lost the role of Thor for … Dancing with the Stars!

Chris Hemsworth, actor and performer of Thor in the MCU, he seriously risked not playing the God of Thunder. Known at the time for his role as Kim Hyde on the soap opera Home and Away in his native Australia and for his film debut as George Kirk in the 2009 Star Trek reboot, the actor was scrapped at his first audition to play Thor. William Ward, the actor’s representative, convinced Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige to have Hemsworth repeat the audition on tape. In this way, Marvel later found its Thor.

Apparently, though, it had been the appearance in the fifth season of the TV dance competition Dancing with the Stars Australia, the format of Dancing with the Stars very popular also in Italy, to jeopardize the casting that changed Hemsworth’s life and career, and even to make him not “worthy” to wield the hammer of the mighty Thor.

Derek Hough remembers the Chris Hemsworth episode

“Chris Hemsworth almost lost the role of Thor because he was in Dancing with the Stars in Australia”he recalled Derek Hough, fan of superhero movies and champion of Dancing with the Stars, in a new interview with PopCulture.com. “He was in Dancing with the Stars in Australia, and he was dancing the samba and they literally chose him – or they would have chosen him – and I think people called and said, ‘Did you see him dance the samba? This can’t be our Thor ‘”.

“Kevin Feige said he almost made me lose my job,” he recalled Chris Hemsworth at the time. “We all saw your audition, she told me, we were running it around the office, and everyone was really interested. And then some girls started googling your name and this dance video came out and I thought: oh no, Thor dancing? I don’t know, the fans will eat us alive “, he then concluded.