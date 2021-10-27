Chris Hemsworth on a motorcycle: mission failed VIDEO – News

News

Chris Hemsworth on a motorcycle: mission failed VIDEO

Posted on
The movie star Chris Hemsworth has accustomed us to incredible feats, at least on the big screen, playing the role of Thor, the god of thunder in the Marvel universe. But we also know that he is a very good athlete and cares a lot about his physical shape (partly for script needs, partly for his nature), so much so that he has created a real training app. But how does it cope with two wheels? Rumors say he’s a fan of the industry, but looking at the video posted on his profile Instagram, it goes without saying that he is not doing too well anyway.

Keanu Reeves and his Arch KRGT-1: motorcycle chat with fans

An unsuccessful undertaking

Riding his pit bike (which given the actor’s height and muscles is not the most suitable vehicle for him), Chris Hemsworth has tried to overcome some obstacles, but with poor results. The crossed wooden poles that he should have climbed ended up on the ground because the actor did not succeed in the maneuver and went to impact you. But he did not lose heart at all over the unsuccessful feat and continued to wander around with the pit bike, cheering as if he had managed to complete his mission.

Orlando Bloom and Aprilia RS 660: new bike for the Hollywood actor


