Chris Hemsworth pays tribute to his wife (and not only!), On the occasion of Mother’s Day

Chris Hemsworth has recently been filming Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Hemsworth, despite being an actor with many faces, he is remembered by all for his role as Thor within the Marvel Cinematic Universe also because, this part, has allowed him to obtain the incredible notoriety he now possesses. The star is currently busy shooting the fourth film dedicated to the vicissitudes of God of thunder, Thor: Love and Thunder, which is directed by Taika Waititi and the involvement of a stellar cast is an understatement. Among the various posts by Instagram who shared in recent weeks to show the public the set of the feature film, Chris Hemsworth in the last few hours he had the opportunity to thank and celebrate his wife Elsa Pataky, with whom he has been married since 2010.

On the occasion of the Mother’s Day, in fact, the actor wanted to pay his wife (the news was taken up by ComicBook), also recalling her role as mother of three children or India Rose, born in 2012, and the twins Tristan And Sasha, who came into the world in 2014. A few simple words that however clearly capture the sign, demonstrating not only the enormous affection that Hemsworth feels towards Elsa, but marking an important wish dedicated to all the mothers of the globe:

Happy Mother’s Day to all the bright, hardworking, child-carrying, bar-raising, husband-caring women! We salute you!

We are well aware of the strong presence of Chris Hemsworth on social networks and it is always a pleasure to follow the companies of the well-known star of Hollywood who always gives us moving, ironic and intense pages of his personal life and beyond.

Read also – Chris Hemsworth and the fans of the “crazy” Inter in raptures in Piazza Duomo… for him? [FOTO]