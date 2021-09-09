Chris Hemsworth prepares intensely for the Tyler Rake sequel

Chris Hemsworth is unstoppable lately!

Chris Hemsworth, famous Australian actor, is carving out more and more his space in the world of entertainment: starting from his introduction in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Thor (2011) of Kenneth Branagh, the star has begun to appear in several productions, both mainstream and not, continuing to play, of course, the role of God of thunder in the cinematic universe of The House of Ideas. Among the projects in which the artist took part, we would like to remember Rush (2013) of Ron Howard, 12 Soldiers (2018) by Nicolai Fuglsig, 7 Strangers in El Royale (2018) by Drew Goddard and, lastly, Tyler Rake (known in the original language as Extraction), arrived on Netflix in 2020.

Well, Chris Hemsworth himself, through his personal Instagram profile, showed the training he is supporting for the sequel to Tyler Rake and it is truly a scary work-out! According to the actor himself, this time he is focusing, on a targeted level, on greater speed, agility and strength that will surely be useful to him in production. Knowing the athletic preparation of the performer, we are not too surprised by the possible final result, which will certainly be incredible. We do not know exactly when the starting day of the film will be, although it should be in the course of 2021, in the fall.

Tyler Rake, in addition to seeing Chris Hemsworth in the role of the protagonist, has seen the participation of David Harbor in the part of Gaspar, Pankaj Tripathi that embodies Ovi Mahajan Senior, Rudhraksh Jaiswal who interprets Ovi Mahajan Junior and many others. The realization, directed by Sam Hargrave (Reign, The Shoot) and written by Joe Russo, is produced by AGBO, India Take One Productions, TGIM Films And Thematic Entertainment and arrived on Netflix, specifically, on April 24, 2020 in all countries where the service is available.

Loading... Advertisements

Read also Tyler Rake: the Russo brothers work on an MCU-style “universe of films”