Chris Hemsworth promotes new installment of “Thor”

MEXICO CITY (El Universal).— Chris Hemsworth starts a promotional tour for the movie “Thor. Love And Thunder”.

“Get ready, friends, this is going to be wild,” actor Chris Hemsworth posted in what appears to be the prelude to the premiere of the trailer for the movie “Thor. Love And Thunder”, accompanied by Taika Watiti and Tessa Tomphson.

“A long press period awaits us with ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ alongside these two wonderful people. A day full of madness and fun, ”the actor shared through his Instagram account, and provoked the reaction of the fans present on social networks, who began to speculate about the release of the trailer after a long wait. .

The questioning on the part of the fans in the absence of Natalie Portman in the photograph of the start of the tour was not long in coming.

Natalie was announced as the new Goddess of Thunder; however, she was absent from the photo posted by Chris and fans attribute it to the actress’s busy schedule.

This is just the announcement of the beginning of the tour, so it is possible to see Natalie when she formally begins the presentation before the media.

In this film, written and directed by Taika Watiti, remembered for the film “Yoyo Rabbit” and two more films of the character of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the God of Thunder will be seen accompanied by his female namesake and the appearance of ” Guardians of the Galaxy”.

In this fourth installment of the character, you can also see Christian Bale, remembered for his role as Batman in the films by Christopher Nolan and Chris Pratt alongside “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Produced by Marvel Studios and Walt Disney Pictures, it will hit theaters on July 8, also distributed by Disney.