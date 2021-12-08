Chris Hemsworth recreates a scene from a beloved film with his son. And the result is very tender [VIDEO]

The celebrity Chris Hemsworth, in a break from filming the highly anticipated Marvel cinecomic Thor: Love and Thunder and from his other set engagements, he tried his hand at son Sasha in recreating a cult choice of the film Big, played by Tom Hanks in 1988.

“This is the Hemsworth family’s version of the wand scene from the Big movie. But instead of that sweet combination of feet, my son keeps the rhythm while I take on an overly aggressive solo challenge “, wrote Hemsworth on Instagram in the copy social, accompanying the video published on the popular social network and to say the least very tender.

The piano scene by Big is among the most famous of the film with Tom Hanks and Robert Loggia. The MCU star and his son were not in a toy store in New York, as in the original feature, but on the street in Europe, where the whole Hemsworth family went on vacation, and the piano is in their case a grand piano. Street.

Hemsworth is currently filming Thor: Love and Thunder, which has a set release date forJuly 8, 2022, and on the set of Extraction 2, sequel to Netflix’s smash hit Tyler Rake.

The film, we recall, boasts a cast that, in addition to the protagonist Chris Hemsworth, also includes Natalie Portman as Jane Foster; Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie; Chris Pratt in those of Star-Lord; Christian Bale as villain Gorr; Jaimie Alexander in the guise of Lady Sif; Sean Gunn like Kraglin; Dave Bautista, who will be Drax again; Pom Klementieff in the guise of Mantis e Karen Gillan as Nebula. In addition we will also see the quartet formed by Melissa McCarthy, Sam Neill, Matt Damon And Luke Hemsworth in the fictional roles of Hela, Odin, Loki and Thor in the play of the death of the King of Asgard.

