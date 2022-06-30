Chris Hemsworth reveals his experience sharing the screen with Christian Bale and Natalie Portman

June 30, 2022, 1:16 PM

By LauSinSpoilers | Lauren Fernandez

On July 6, Marvel Studios will return to the big screen with Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth solo adventure of the Asgardian god played by Chris Hemsworth, which was directed, for the second time, by Taika Waititi.

In a recent interview, Chris Hemsworth spoke about the cast of the film and revealed details about the history and past of the character he plays. Along the same line, he detailed how, in Avengers: Endgamethe public knew a quite confused and lost version of Thor, since, according to Hemsworth, the character still did not know who he really was, or what his place in the universe was, that’s why at the end of the film he decides to take some time for himself same.

He also confessed that, when the production of the films of Thor, there was a lot of pressure. “We really upped the ante with Thor: Ragnarök and there was a lot of expectation around what we would do next. Thor is the first character in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) to have a fourth movie made about, so I wanted to do something different. I always want to do something better with this character; it’s extraordinary to have had the opportunity to do another movie,” said Hemsworth.

About the incredible cast that accompanies him, he indicated that Natalie Portman was very enthusiastic and willing to participate in any type of collaboration, always with a great sense of humor. In addition, she anticipated that this character takes a very different direction than she has in previous films.

As for Christian Bale, Hemsworth assured that Bale “is incredible and very talented. I’ve worked with a lot of people, and I was lucky enough to work with a lot of brilliant actors. But, every now and then, there is someone who is like a slap. Bale added a lot of layers and gave her character a great depth. He made me think even more about Thor’s point of view, and it’s not about something as simple as villain and hero.”

When asked about the character’s appearance for this fourth installment–after being shown in a disjointed version of Thor during Avengers: Endgame–He said that the production chose to leave his hair long for this film and that, in addition, the costumes that his character will wear are “crazy”.