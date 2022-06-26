Chris Hemsworth says he suffered seeing Natalie Portman as Thor

Chris Hemsworth revealed that it was difficult for him to see Natalie Portman as the God of Thunder in “Thor: Love an Thunder”, a film that allowed him to make one of his dreams come true with the Marvel saga: to show his bare butt.

“It took 10 years to create this scene. It’s a dream come true,” revealed the Australian to the portal of the specialized magazine during the premiere of the film in Los Angeles. “The first time I played Thor I took my shirt off and thought, ‘You know what’s going to sweeten this… A decade after this, it’s all going to come out,'” he said.

he was not surprised

This is not the first time that Chris Hemsworth has shown his physique in a movie, so it was not a shock to see himself in the movie either. “I did it on ‘Rush’ many years ago. But a Marvel movie is a very, very big screen. It’s a giant pair of buttocks but, I don’t know, I’ve seen them before.”

The director of the fourth installment of the saga, Taika Waititi, commented on the red carpet that the scene came up several times in his conversations with Hemsworth. “My whole point was like Chris works so hard, you have to show it. Don’t cover it up with all those suits and capes and whatnot. It’s not fair! », He told Variety.

Regarding his Oscar-winning co-star, Hemsworth also admitted to the outlet that he was intimidated the first time he saw her as The Mighty Thor. “She was a stab at my ego, but I quickly got over it and couldn’t help but be amazed at all she’s done,” he noted.

“Thor: Love and Thunder”, the second film in the film series directed by Waititi, marks the return to the story of Natalie Portman. In the first two movies, the Israeli-born star played scientist Jane Foster, who now reappears as Thor to stop a dangerous villain. The tape will hit theaters on July 8.