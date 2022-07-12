Chris Hemsworth shares sweet photos of his daughter on the set of Thor

Chris Hemsworth has filled his social networks with tenderness by sharing a couple of photos of his daughter on the set of Thor. Little 11-year-old India Rose also plays the adopted daughter of the God of Thunder from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With the recent premiere of the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”, Chris Hemsworth took the opportunity to dedicate a tender message to his daughter India Rose. The Australian actor shared a photograph where his daughter appears as a baby and another from today.

Both photos were captured on the recording set, in the first India Rose Hemsworth is seen being just a baby with her father ready to record Thor in 2011. In the second postcard the young actress appears during the recordings of “Thor: Love and Thunder”, same where she plays the daughter of the God of Thunder.

“Here are two photos of me and my daughter. One was from the first time she was on set 11 years ago, the other is from the most recent “Thor: Love and Thunder. She is my favorite superhero”, The Australian wrote in his publication, which quickly gained popularity, reaching almost five million likes in less than 24 hours.

After the appearance of India Rose in the UCM, users assure that the young actress could be the new member of the Young Avengers. She is likely the daughter of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky to have a future appearance in the movies alongside Hailee Steinfeld, Xochitl Gomez, Julian Hilliard and Jett Klyne.

Recommended video: Toni Costa cries when remembering her daughter Alaïa in “The House of the Famous”