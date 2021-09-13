Chris Hemsworth shows his sons’ birthday cake: “a heap of sugary joy” (PHOTO)

Chris Hemsworth posted a photo on his Instagram profile, showing fans the birthday cake his kids made for him.

Chris Hemsworth chose Instagram to show his fans the cake extravagant that her three children have prepared for her 38th birthday. There photo of creation, which also features a marzipan figurine of Chris riding a huge wave on his surfboard, was defined by the actor as “a mass of sugary joy“.

“Thanks for all the greeting messages! I spent an epic day with the family and managed to devour 75% of this amazing cake my kids made before collapsing into a giant pile of sugary joy“Chris wrote in the caption of the photos.

9-year-old India and 7-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha are the children of Chris and his wife, Elsa Pataky. On Wednesday, the woman celebrated the actor with a series of snapshots. “Happy birthday to my favorite husband ever. You are the world to me“, wrote the actress in the caption of the post.

In honor of Chris’s big day, his brother Liam didn’t miss the opportunity to prank him. The Hunger Games star wrote “Happy birthday @chrishemsworth“by posting a shot of himself and Luke, their other brother, wrestling under a waterfall instead of posting a photo of Chris.