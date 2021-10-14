News

Chris Hemsworth shows off his intense training for Thor: Love and Thunder

The footage of Thor: Love and Thunder they started a few weeks ago in Australia, but a superhero’s work never ends and Chris Hemsworth posted a video of his recent training session on Instagram.

Contrary to what we saw in Avengers: Endgame, in Taika Waiti’s film the God of Thunder will return to show off a sculptural physique of which we have already had a taste from the first photos on the set in the company of Chris Pratt, and it is all thanks to his intense preparation. “Greetings to the laziest trainer in the world for a fun session” wrote the actor in the place you can find at the bottom of the news.

In addition to Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson, we remind you, the cast of the film will be able to boast the presence of Pratt, Karen Gillian and Dave Bautista, returning in the role of their respective members of the Guardians of the Galaxy. However, no news regarding Zoe Saldana, given that the fate of Gamora after the events of Avengers: Endgame at the moment remains a mystery. Furthermore, according to some rumors, Matt Damon would also have joined the cast.

The release of Thor: Love and Thunder is set for May 6, 2022, although the possible postponement of Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson could cause several shifts in the calendar of the MCU.

