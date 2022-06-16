Chris Hemsworth spoke of a particular accident with Kristen Stewart on set

The protagonist of Thor: Love and Thunder acknowledged an incident with the Crimes of the Future actress. He knows what happened and why the figure of Marvel does not hold grudges!

Two actors became the focus of attention this 2022. On the one hand, Chris Hemsworthwhich is about to be released spider-head on Netflix and later Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters. For the other, Kristen Stewartwho earned his first Oscar nomination for his work on spencer and that very soon it will launch Crimes of the Future. But not all are good moments in the career of these figures, since some time ago they lived a accident which was finally revealed by the Marvel actor.

It was in 2012 when the duo came together to lead the cast of Snow White and the Huntsman, drawing inspiration from the German fairy tale that was collected by the Brothers Grimm. On that occasion, it was a very different plot from what Disney had accustomed the audience to, since it presented endless adventure and action scenes that were directed by Rupert Sanders and written by Evan Daugherty, John Lee Hancock and Hossein Amini.

While Kristen Stewart brought Snow White to life, Chris Hemsworth played Eric the Huntsman. Likewise, Charlize Theron, Sam Claflin and Bob Hoskins They completed the cast with their performances. The film was attractive enough to be recognized with two nominations for the Oscar Awards and present four years later his sequel. And although time has passed since its premiere, its protagonists still have an anecdote on the set that seems indelible.

In one of those action scenes, the Marvel actor had to hold the protagonist of spencer. In response, the interpreter had to fake a blow to the actor’s face but -by accident- she ended up punching him in the face. In dialogue with GQ, Chris Hemsworth recalled with laughter the incident they experienced on the set of Snow White and the Huntsman. It is that, although Stewart regretted the situation, he took it with humor.

“I forgive her! I was more upset because she did not continue with the shot than for the blow itselfChris explained. And he added: “He hit me and immediately said, ‘Oh my God! So sorry’. And I was like, ‘That would have been the perfect, most truthful shot in the whole movie.’ I think she was more upset about the accident than I was.”. Without rancor, Hemsworth knows very well the dangers of shooting fight scenes, as he has repeated dozens of times in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.