Chris Hemsworth stopped eating meat before filming a kiss for “Thor” with Natalie Portman, who is vegan

mamilarincon

(CNN) –– Chris Hemsworth is just as incredible off-screen as the Marvel hero he portrays, his setmates have revealed. To the point of even stopping his daily dose of meat before filming a scene in which he was supposed to kiss “Thor: Love and Thunder” co-star Natalie Portman, who is vegan.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Makes a Great Box Office Debut for Marvel

The actress, who reprises her role as Jane Foster in the new “Thor” movie, and her colleague Tessa Thompson spoke about Hemsworth’s kindness during an episode of the British radio series “Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.” The hosts asked the guests if Hemsworth had any hidden flaws behind his muscles and charm, but Portman and Thompson had only nice things to say about him.

Natalie Portman said that Chris Hemsworth, who plays “Thor”, stopped eating meat before filming a scene in which his characters kiss, knowing that Portman is vegan.

“The day we had a kissing scene, he didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan,” Portman said of Hemsworth. “He eats meat like every half hour… he was just being considerate.”

Chris Hemsworth’s 10 meals a day

Hemsworth may not actually eat a full serving of meat every half hour, but he does need to eat 10 meals a day, about 4,500 calories, to maintain the God of Thunder’s bulky frame, trainer Luke Zocchi explained in a video about the actor’s intense training regimen.

This is how Chris Hermsworth and Natalie Portman have changed from “Thor” to “Love and Thunder”

For her part, Portman has adhered to a vegan or vegetarian diet for most of her life, as she has shared with various publications over the years. While he didn’t insist that Hemsworth stop eating meat before their on-screen kiss, he said it was a thoughtful gesture.

“Thor: Love and Thunder”: cast, protagonist, villains, synopsis and what you should know

Thompson agreed with Portman that, overall, Hemsworth is a charming co-worker. Even when he is irritated by hunger.

“He gets grumpy and ‘hungry,’ but he’s still sweet,” Thompson told the “Capital Breakfast” hosts.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.