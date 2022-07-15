Chris Hemsworth stopped eating meat for Natalie Portman

The good relationship between Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman it goes beyond the screens and its characters from the MCU Thor and Jane Foster. Outside the sets they also maintain a great friendship.

Recently, the Israeli actress revealed that her co-star had a great detail with her during the filming of the recently released Thor: Love and Thunder. Hemsworth decided not to eat meat the day they would record the kissing scenes out of respect for her being vegan.

It was in a recent interview with the British radio station Capital FM where Portman confessed that Hemsworth stopped eating meat the day he they were going to shoot the sequence in which they give one of the kisses cutest in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe as long as she felt more comfortable.

It was very nice. The day we had our kiss sequence she didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan. And he eats meat every half hour. It was very attentive,” confessed the actress who plays the Mighty Thor in Taika Waititi’s tape.

This is not something that would make me angry or worried, it was just very considerate. She is a very nice person, “added the actress about the Australian.

In fact,TessaThompson, who was also present at the interview, commented surprised and fascinated that “I didn’t even know that I could live without eating meat”.

Above all because meat is a fundamental part of the actor’s diet as part of the physical preparation plan he undergoes to play Thor.