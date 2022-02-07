Chris Hemsworth struggling with an “unusual” stunt, here he is in action!

Always very active on his social channels, Chris Hemsworth released a video of him on the set of Tyler Rake 2 where filming is currently taking place and this sees him starring in an “unusual” and fun stunt with the whole group that coordinates the choreography of the action scenes of the Netflix film. The director is Sam Hargrave.

In the caption, in a very ironic way, Hemsworth writes: “Probably the most grandiose and challenging stunt ever captured by the cameras on the set of Tyler Rake 2“. The video in question shows Chris Hemsworth who after a series of moves and pirouettes manages to put on his jacket before leaving the set”, also amusing everyone present at the scene. This is not the first video from the set of Tyler Rake 2, as the actor constantly updates his fans on the making of the film.

Tyler Rake made its Netflix debut in 2020 and quickly became one of the service’s most popular titles. After four weeks of release on the streamer became the # 2 title in all of Netflix with 231 million hours viewed in its first 28 days. Speaking earlier with ComicBook.com about his hopes for Tyler Rake 2, producer / writer Joe Russo said of the sequel:

“I’m super excited, Hemsworth is super excited, Netflix is ​​excited, so that’s just the completion of the script. Finding passionate engines behind stories takes an incredible amount of lifeblood to make a film, and you know, you need an engine, you need a creative engine, you need someone who is enthusiastic. And you know Sam was a close friend because we had worked for him with almost a decade, almost a decade on Marvel movies. We knew how talented he was.“

At the moment There is no release date for Tyler Rake 2 yetbut we’ll see Hemsworth again in Thor: Love and Thundercoming July 6, 2022. On these pages our review of Tyler Rake.