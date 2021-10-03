News

Chris Hemsworth, stunt double can’t stand comparison: “Too muscular”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Chris Hemsworth he has always been one of the most physical actors on the international scene, but it seems that in recent times he has really exaggerated with the muscles, so much so that his stuntman can no longer hold up the comparison.

Bobby Holland Hanton who has been the stunt double of Thor’s official interpreter for almost a decade now, has revealed that despite the strict diet and spasmodic physical activity, can no longer hold a candle to the Australian star.

“Everyone looks at his photos and says ‘Wow, that’s a physique!’ and I say to myself ‘Okay, I’m going to have to have that physical shape too damn it. It will be unnerving’ I send him a message and say: ‘Thank you very much friend, this time it will be an even more difficult challenge!’. diet, but he is more muscular now than I have ever seen.Every two hours he and I are forced to eat. Eating is now an obligation, part of my routine, and I must say that since I am forced to do it I no longer like to eat! I have to overcome the limits of my body, but it’s a great challenge, I always try to be ready “.

Loading...
Advertisements

Chris Hemsworth among other things said that he escaped from Hollywood and returned to Australia as he felt suffocated by the world of show biz.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

949
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
858
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
828
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
780
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
741
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
738
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
731
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
727
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
719
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top