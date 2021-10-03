Chris Hemsworth, stunt double can’t stand comparison: “Too muscular”

Chris Hemsworth he has always been one of the most physical actors on the international scene, but it seems that in recent times he has really exaggerated with the muscles, so much so that his stuntman can no longer hold up the comparison.

Bobby Holland Hanton who has been the stunt double of Thor’s official interpreter for almost a decade now, has revealed that despite the strict diet and spasmodic physical activity, can no longer hold a candle to the Australian star.

“Everyone looks at his photos and says ‘Wow, that’s a physique!’ and I say to myself ‘Okay, I’m going to have to have that physical shape too damn it. It will be unnerving’ I send him a message and say: ‘Thank you very much friend, this time it will be an even more difficult challenge!’. diet, but he is more muscular now than I have ever seen.Every two hours he and I are forced to eat. Eating is now an obligation, part of my routine, and I must say that since I am forced to do it I no longer like to eat! I have to overcome the limits of my body, but it’s a great challenge, I always try to be ready “.

Loading... Advertisements

Chris Hemsworth among other things said that he escaped from Hollywood and returned to Australia as he felt suffocated by the world of show biz.