Chris Hemsworth surprises as an extra in his wife Elsa Pataky’s movie ‘Interceptor’

Elsa Pataky and her husband, the actor Chris Hemsworthhave a little “game” of trying to appear as extras in other’s movies.

This time it was the turn of Hemsworth, who makes one surprise appearance in Elsa Pataky’s latest film, “Interceptor”which is now available on Netflix.

In the film, directed by matthew reillyHemsworth leaves behind the armor, hammer and blond hair of his iconic Marvel character to bring to life Jeda salesperson at Buy-Fi Electricals store in long brown hair, abundant beard and glasses.

Beware, here begins the spoilers!

In the film, the terrorists perform emergency broadcasts from different points of the country to reveal his plan after having captured the Interceptor base, among those places the store where jed works (Hemsworth).

Even later, when Captain JJ Collins (Elsa Pataky) take back control of the base, Jed keep watching the broadcast and cheering for the protagonist.

Previously, the couple shared a camera in “Thor, a dark world” (2014), in which Pataky had to replace Jane Foster since Natalie Portman could not attend the recording.

“It was to roll again [algunas escenas cuando habían terminado de grabar] and he was working in Hong Kong and I couldn’t go because I was working on my own moviePortman told the New York Daily News. “And then they put his wife in my wig and my suit, so it was exciting. It was a perfect solution, right?“.

In the scene, Pataky kisses her husband wearing the costume and wig that originally belonged to Natalie Portman to play Jane Fostertaking advantage of the fact that she and her then one-year-old daughter, India Rose, had traveled with the actor.