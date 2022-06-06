Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth surprises as an extra in his wife Elsa Pataky’s movie ‘Interceptor’

Photo of James James1 hour ago
Elsa Pataky and her husband, the actor Chris Hemsworthhave a little “game” of trying to appear as extras in other’s movies.

This time it was the turn of Hemsworth, who makes one surprise appearance in Elsa Pataky’s latest film, “Interceptor”which is now available on Netflix.

In the film, directed by matthew reillyHemsworth leaves behind the armor, hammer and blond hair of his iconic Marvel character to bring to life Jeda salesperson at Buy-Fi Electricals store in long brown hair, abundant beard and glasses.

