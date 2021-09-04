Chris Hemsworth surprises KFC employees by ordering a car from Morwillumba

He may be known as the God of Thunder, but outside the Marvel Universe, Chris Hemsworth has proven to be just as humble as the rest of us.

The ox The star, who often stops by to take photos with her fans, kicked off a selfie with Kentucky employees at a fast food chain restaurant in northern New South Wales over the weekend.

The 37-year-old Australian actor made an accidental visit to the car in Murwillumbah to place a $ 73 order, where he posed for a photo of himself with seven employees from the front seat of his car.

Hemsworth threw a shaka as KFC was excited at the window behind him, before bringing the blockbuster legend’s order including 15 pieces of “Original” chicken, one regular “Zinger” combo, and four regular “Popcorn” chicken combos. .

Related: Chris Hemsworth Shares Outrageous Arm Photo

It is unknown why Hemsworth is located in Murwillumbah, a 40-minute drive from his home in Byron Bay. I just finished shooting Thor: Love and thunder And he puffs up before playing Hulk Hogan in Netflix’s next bio.

Hollywood heavyweights regularly make headlines in their encounters with fans in the humblest places, from Chargrill Charles to Sydney to Doing his homework at lunch at his children’s school.

Loading... Advertisements

Related: Chris Hemsworthworth’s Crazy Thor Diet Revealed

Hemsworth is believed to be enjoying some time ahead of his next major roles, including the currently untitled Hulk Hogan biopic.

It is directed by clown Director Todd Phillips will define the life and times of the WWE icon.

He is also the protagonist of the new episode of Franchising Mad Max, Angry, which was shot in parts of New South Wales and will hit theaters in 2023.