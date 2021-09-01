Chris Hemsworth: Taika Waititi wishes him happy birthday with a “bad” picture of Thor

Taika Waititi wished Chris Hemsworth a happy 38th birthday by posting an unflattering photo on his Instagram profile that portrays the particular hair of the actor in the role of Thor.

Even superheroes can have styling problems: that’s what emerges from one photo posted on Instagram by Taika Waititi on the occasion of the 38th birthday of Chris Hemsworth. The famous director of Thor: Ragnarok wished the Australian star his best wishes in his own way and made fun of the actor’s hair as the god of Asgard.

As reported by the Daily Mail, on the occasion of Chris Hemsworth’s 38th birthday, Taika Waititi posted a photograph that portrays the actor in the role of Thor with a decidedly particular hair. The famous face of the god of Asgard, in fact, wears a sort of worn out helmet that has managed to attract the irony of social media. The director accompanied the photo with the following caption: “It took 13 hours to equip you with this perfect styling that made you the champion you are! A mention goes to Luca Vannella for his skill with hair and wigs! Happy birthday, brother!”.

Many fans wished Chris Hemsworth their wishes and one of them commented: “Wow, finally a photo where Chris is not well! I never thought it would ever happen!”. Taika Waititi and the Australian actor first collaborated on Thor: Ragnarok in 2017 and recently returned to work together in the fourth installment of the Thor saga. The film boasts a stellar cast that incorporates the names of Natalie Portman, Chris Pratt, Matt Damon, Tessa Thompson and Christian Bale. Thor: Love and Thunder will show viewers the beefy version of Natalie Portman and will be released in theaters in 2022.

To have congratulated Chris Hemsworth a happy birthday was also Luke Hemsworth who, however, posted a picture of him together with Liam Hemsworth, the third brother. In short, the irony never runs out! Finally, Luke Zocchi (Chris’s friend and coach) also wished the actor happy birthday by sharing a photo of them together as teenagers.

Also on that occasion, Chris Hemsworth had an absolutely despicable haircut … Apparently, the wolf loses its fur but not the vice.